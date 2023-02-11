Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.