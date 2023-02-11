Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

