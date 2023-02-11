Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.