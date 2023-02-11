Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

