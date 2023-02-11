Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 1.5 %

LITE opened at $59.40 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.