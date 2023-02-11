Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

