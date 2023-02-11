Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at $469,000.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

