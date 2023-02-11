Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.8% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $258.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.25. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,057 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.