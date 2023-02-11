Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

