Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

