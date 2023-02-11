Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

