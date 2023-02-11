Piper Sandler Trims First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Target Price to $24.00

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Stories

