Piper Sandler Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $82.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

