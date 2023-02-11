Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.37

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.35 million and approximately $107,212.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00210067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00076171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.