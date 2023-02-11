Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.12. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 563,455 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $36,511.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

