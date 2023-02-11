Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of PAA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,072,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,837,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after buying an additional 329,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

