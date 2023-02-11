PlayDapp Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $126.49 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $126.49 million and $5.48 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.