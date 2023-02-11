Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $15.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

