Pocket Network Price Hits $0.0824 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $83.99 million and $5.78 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

