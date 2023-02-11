POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

POET Technologies Price Performance

Shares of POET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

