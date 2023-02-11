Polymath Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,730.07 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $168.29 million and approximately $342,730.07 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1852107 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $398,909.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

