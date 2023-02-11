Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Shares Down 22.7%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating) was down 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

