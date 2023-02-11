PotCoin Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $275.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00433666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00029513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004573 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,649 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

