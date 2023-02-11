PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.