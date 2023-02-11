Premia One Day Volume Hits $211,180.04 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Premia has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $211,180.04 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Premia has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC on major exchanges.

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

