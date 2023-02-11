Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

