Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 40.1% in January

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMC stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

