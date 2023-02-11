Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Prologis worth $297,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.09 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

