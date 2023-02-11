PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.
PROS Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of PRO opened at $27.30 on Friday. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
