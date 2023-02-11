ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.33 and traded as high as $27.71. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 648,673 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

