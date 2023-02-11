Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 28.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

