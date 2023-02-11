Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Up 361.5% in January

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PRSRW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,810. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prospector Capital stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

