Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.