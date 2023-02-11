QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $2.19 million and $355,502.83 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.60255572 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $361,499.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

