Qtum Market Cap Achieves $288.78 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00012669 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $288.78 million and $37.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.38 or 0.07027264 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00082053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023906 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,532,418 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

