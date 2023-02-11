Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.53 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.54. 644,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,371. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

