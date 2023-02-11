QUASA Price Reaches $0.0014 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $109.13 million and approximately $122,457.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00220140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002951 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145418 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120,189.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

