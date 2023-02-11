QUASA Trading Down 4.7% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $109.24 million and $122,958.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145418 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120,189.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

