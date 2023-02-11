Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Trading Up 0.7 %
Qumu stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Qumu has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
