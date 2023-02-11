Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Radian Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

