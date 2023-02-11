Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Radware Stock Performance
Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.36. 152,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,682. Radware has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $966.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.