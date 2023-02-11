Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.36. 152,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,682. Radware has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $966.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

