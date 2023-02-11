Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

