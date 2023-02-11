Raydium 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $46.47 million and $5.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,206,602 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

