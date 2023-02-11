Raymond James Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$233.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

