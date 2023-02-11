Raymond James Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,515.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,549.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

