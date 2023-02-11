Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.41

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $13.96. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 967,997 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.18) to GBX 7,500 ($90.16) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($84.75) to GBX 7,400 ($88.95) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,850.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

