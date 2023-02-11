ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.64 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $10,558.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00434884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00029664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004576 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.