Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.81) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 585.25 ($7.04).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.38) on Friday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 914.66.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Redrow Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.