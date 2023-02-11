Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.81) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 585.25 ($7.04).
Redrow stock opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.38) on Friday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 914.66.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
