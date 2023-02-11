Redrow plc (RDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on April 6th

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redrow Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.66. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.51) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.73) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.75 ($7.01).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

