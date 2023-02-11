Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $800.33.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $757.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $735.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.